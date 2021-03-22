CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) is Second Curve Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Second Curve Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. CURO Group comprises 15.9% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Second Curve Capital LLC owned 1.30% of CURO Group worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in CURO Group by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,191 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CURO Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 76,282 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CURO Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

In related news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,565 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,045,992 shares of company stock worth $31,961,125. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CURO opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $588.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The business had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.