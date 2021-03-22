CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE opened at $70.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $73.29.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $380.82 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

