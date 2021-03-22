CWM Advisors LLC Invests $345,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $14,268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ASTE stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

