CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 3,162 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

NWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,866 shares of company stock valued at $179,508. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.