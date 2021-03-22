CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,884,000 after buying an additional 278,852 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 269,727 shares in the last quarter.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

SUM stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

