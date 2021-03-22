CWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total transaction of $5,061,631.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $146.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.59.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

