CWM Advisors LLC Sells 439 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $285.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,968.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total transaction of $454,728.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,131 shares of company stock worth $59,593,369 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.