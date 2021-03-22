CWM Advisors LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,537.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $89.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

