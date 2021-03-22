CyberMiles Market Cap Tops $22.53 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $22.53 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.13 or 0.00343865 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,246.26 or 0.99856567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00083481 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001007 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

