Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. 110,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

