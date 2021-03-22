D1 Capital Partners L.P. Decreases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,000 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises 0.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $146,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 62,759.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

NYSE:AAP traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.19. 1,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,806. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.93. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $187.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

