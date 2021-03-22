D1 Capital Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the period. RH comprises approximately 2.4% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned about 5.56% of RH worth $507,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of RH by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RH by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RH by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in RH by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $12.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $528.13. 2,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,083. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.66. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $524.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

