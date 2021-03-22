D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 6,169,802 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,169,802 shares during the quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned about 1.89% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $68,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.26. 2,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,187. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.