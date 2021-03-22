Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.31.

Shares of DRI traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $139.49. 16,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -146.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.64. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $147.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

