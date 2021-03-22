DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Has $24.49 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 138.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $24,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.97. 9,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,252. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

