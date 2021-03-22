DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Has $461,000 Position in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,302 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CHP Merger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of CHPMU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. CHP Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $11.50.

About CHP Merger

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

