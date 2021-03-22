DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Invests $174,000 in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FVAM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000.

FVAM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,890. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.00.

About 5:01 Acquisition

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

