DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $528,000.

COOLU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,838. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

