DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Takes $667,000 Position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000.

RSVAU stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.10. 20,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,442. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $34.24.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

