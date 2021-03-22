Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 67,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 769,402 shares.The stock last traded at $41.60 and had previously closed at $39.20.

DEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $15,676,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter worth approximately $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Denbury in the third quarter worth approximately $25,324,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $28,241,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

