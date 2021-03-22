Desjardins Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Desjardins issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.14.

TSE T opened at C$26.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.80 billion and a PE ratio of 27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.13. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$19.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54.

TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

