Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

PUK traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

