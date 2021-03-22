Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $167.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.15. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $170.39. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

