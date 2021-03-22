Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.2% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 560.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 50,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

