Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $333,836.12 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 76.7% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,156.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.53 or 0.03119021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.07 or 0.00345588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.60 or 0.00943073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.27 or 0.00404712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.12 or 0.00379519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00262224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021672 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,144,568 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

