Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $83.70

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.70, but opened at $87.20. Discovery shares last traded at $87.20, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

