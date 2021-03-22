Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.71

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.71 and last traded at $66.71, with a volume of 155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

