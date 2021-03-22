Dollar General Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $239.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.16.

DG opened at $187.78 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $135.04 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 304,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

