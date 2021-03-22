Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Reduced by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $363.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.