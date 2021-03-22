Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $363.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $435.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

