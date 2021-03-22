Donut Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Donut token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $125,858.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.49 or 0.00473079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00066162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00139233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00814143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00076387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

