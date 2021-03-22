Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.60 ($98.35).

Shares of DRW3 stock opened at €70.70 ($83.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.02 million and a PE ratio of 6.92. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52-week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is €66.38 and its 200 day moving average is €67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

