Draper Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,214,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 172,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.62. 42,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,012. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

