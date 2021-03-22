Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.21 or 0.00459118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00064570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00138869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00057633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.23 or 0.00752974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00075108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

