Dycom Industries (DY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) recently:

3/10/2021 – Dycom Industries had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Dycom Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/4/2021 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $105.00.

3/2/2021 – Dycom Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

DY stock opened at $95.48 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $15,239,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,399,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

