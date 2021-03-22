Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 184.86, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,108. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

