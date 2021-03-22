Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.92% of Easterly Government Properties worth $35,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.01. 17,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

