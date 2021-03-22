Eaton Vance Management Sells 13,140 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $113.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.89. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.79 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

