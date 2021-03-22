Eaton Vance Management Sells 163 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,062 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $64.29 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

