Eaton Vance Management Sells 18,942 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,942 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

EPD stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

