Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,415,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIST. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 62.6% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,588,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,136 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIST opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $247.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.62. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

