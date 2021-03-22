Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EVG opened at $13.16 on Monday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.