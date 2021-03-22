Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Ebix worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ebix by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

