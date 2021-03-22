Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

NYSE EC opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 122,452 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 964,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 61,878 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $13,842,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

