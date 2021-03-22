EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (EWTX) Announces March 26th IPO

EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (EWTX) is planning to raise $150 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, March 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,000,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS, INC. has a market-cap of $548.6 million.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, SVB Leerink and Wedbush PacGrow acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our vision is to improve the lives of patients and families suffering from rare muscle disorders, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD), by building the world’s leading muscle-focused, precision medicine company. In less than four years, we have matured into a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with rare muscular disorders for which there is significant unmet medical need. Our lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered allosteric, selective, fast myofiber (type II) myosin small molecule inhibitor designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD). This drug candidate, EDG-556, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. “.

EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS, INC. was founded in 2017 and has 19 employees. The company is located at 3415 Colorado Ave. Boulder, CO 80303 and can be reached via phone at (303) 735-8373.

