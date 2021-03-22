Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $59.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 52 week low of $44.14 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.