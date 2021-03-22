Einsteinium Achieves Market Cap of $67.95 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $67.95 million and $17.16 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.00344597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002358 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000747 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,372,838 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

