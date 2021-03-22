Elamachain 1-Day Volume Tops $6.66 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Elamachain has a total market cap of $24.44 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00051010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00643361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,718,125 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.