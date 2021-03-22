EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) is Southport Management L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Southport Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 5.5% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $112.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

