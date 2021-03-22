EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) Head-To-Head Comparison

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and Vale’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $3.83 million 70.77 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Vale $37.57 billion 2.35 -$1.68 billion $1.60 10.78

EMX Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vale.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EMX Royalty and Vale, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 2 1 11 0 2.64

Vale has a consensus target price of $16.56, suggesting a potential downside of 4.03%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70% Vale 7.33% 25.65% 10.46%

Risk and Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vale beats EMX Royalty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts nickel and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. It also offers platinum group metals. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

